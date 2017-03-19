Affton man dead after officer-involved shooting overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KPLR) - St. Louis County Police responded to a residence Sunday morning around 1 am in the 8700 block of Zellwood for a report of domestic violence.

The details of the call included a female victim fighting with her boyfriend.

When officers arrived at the residence, they were contacted by the victim, a 58-year-old female, and the victim’s son, a 26-year-old male. The victim stated the disturbance was verbal and became physical when she called the police. She told officers the suspect, 59-year-old Clifton Knickmeyer, was located in the bedroom.

Officers announced their presence when they entered the residence and contacted the suspect, who was located in a bedroom standing next to a bed. The Officer requested the suspect to show his hands, because they could not see them.

Instead the suspect grabbed a handgun from the bed and pointed the gun at the officer. In fear of his life, the officer fired multiple rounds from his department handgun, striking the suspect. Officers recovered the handgun from the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officer who fired his department issued weapon has been with the department for 4 years.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.