Volunteers from St. Paul Mo help clean-up part of North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Volunteers from two very different parts of the St. Louis area joined forces for a common purpose. Better Family Life and the Catholic Church teamed up to help clean-Up an area of north St. Louis near Minerva and Hodiamont Avenues Saturday morning.

Volunteers came from St. Paul, MO sat down with north St. Louis residents before the work began. One resident was moved to tears thanking the volunteers who traveled from a rural part of St. Charles County to help.

One longtime north St. Louis resident says she regularly spends weekends cleaning up trash dumped in her neighborhood.

“It’s a lot of trash,” said Vanessa Green. “It’s an embarrassment.”

Steve Hoff volunteered after hearing about the project through St. Paul Parish. He brought his children and hopes their day of volunteering in north St. Louis will leave a lasting impression.

“It’s going to give us a good feeling,” said Hoff.

Better Family Life’s James Clark said St. Louis needs more projects such as the effort on Saturday.

“We don’t need another conference. We don’t need to sit across the table from each other anymore. We need to bring the races, and we need to bring all people together and do real work,” said Clark.

He encouraged more churches to join the direct neighborhood engagement that was on display Saturday.