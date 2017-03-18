St. Louisans react to death of legendary musician Chuck Berry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – A small memorial continues to grow at the statue of legendary musician Chuck Berry on the Delmar Loop in University City hours after fans learned of Berry's death.

"I shed a tear" said one fan. "Because it's like you knew it was coming but it's still sad when it comes" he said.

"What he put forward into the art culture as far as his creativity, his style, his musical guts if you will" said Mya White.

"Coming up as a black musician back in those days and he's made it through now and he's a national icon" said another fan. "Good stuff" he said.

People of all ages came to pay their final respects; some connecting through a simple touch of his hands or a picture to last as long as his legacy.

"There's a list of things you do if you're from St. Louis and one of those things is see Chuck Berry at the duck room" said another fan. "I've seen Chuck Berry, most St. Louisans have" he said.

A native St. Louisan, Chuck Berry was a name known around the globe. But as his longtime friend Joe Edwards will tell you, his love for St. Louis was paramount.

"He always loved St. Louis and he stayed here" said Edwards. "He didn't leave like other great artist did to make it a little bit bigger, a little bit better his entire family was here and his most important thing his entire life was his family" Edwards said.

"This is... a childhood memory, another gem or childhood memory disappearing it's sad" said Richard Wefer.

"His contributions to the black community, the global community will never be forgotten and once again hopefully people will look into his life and his legacy" said White.

Berry was 90-years-old.