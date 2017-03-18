St. Louis police officers hospitalized with serious injuries after accident near the riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Updated at 2:03 a.m. following police news conference

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Two officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department suffered serious injuries following an accident late Friday night.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of N. Broadway, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

According to Police Chief Sam Dotson, who briefed reporters around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the officers were on a routine patrol, and the cruiser, driven by a male officer, with a female officer as a passenger, was motioned by a vehicle to turn onto North Broadway. While making the turn, the cruiser was struck on the driver's side by another vehicle, a pickup truck.

The officers were transported to different hospitals. The male officer, with eight years of experience on duty, is being treated in Intensive Care. The female officer will be admited for observation. While not going into specifics out of respect for the officers' privacy, Dotson described the male officer as having more serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, according to Chief Dotson, suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with authorities.

"There is no sign of impaired driving. This looks to be a motor vehicle accident," Dotson said.

You can watch Chief Dotson's briefing below: