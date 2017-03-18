St. Louis police department under goes LGBT sensitivity training

(KPLR) - The St. Louis Police Department is undergoing LGBT sensitivity training to better serve victims of crime. Tonight in The Pulse of St. Louis, learn more about the training and the prominent figures participating in the President's Lecture Series at Harris Stowe State University.
