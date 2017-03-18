Legendary Rock ‘n Roll Musician Chuck Berry dies at 90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) - Police say that legendary rock n' roll musician Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90-years-old.

First responders were called to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at about 12:40pm Saturday. They found an unresponsive man inside the home. They started administering lifesaving techniques. St. Charles Police say he could not be revived. Berry was pronounced dead at 1:26pm.

St. Charles Police sat they have confirmed the identity of the man to be Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.

The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.

"If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry"

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

Berry was born in The Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis in 1926, where he attended Sumner High School. His home, on Whittier Avenue, is on the National Register of Historic Places. That's where he lived in the 1950's when he recorded many of his biggest hits.

The guitarist and songwriter is known as one as one of the pioneers of rock 'n roll. His hits helped refine and develop the genre. They are classics like, Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven, Rock and Roll Music and Johnny B. Goode. The elements he added made rock 'n roll distinctive. They include songs with lyrics focusing on teen life and consumerism. He was known for his guitar solos and showmanship.

Berry was set to release his first new studio album in more than 35 years. The album is called "Chuck" was recorded in St. Louis-area studios. Rolling Stone calls it one of the most anticipated albums of 2017.

Jimmy Marsala, a bassist in Berry's longtime band, suggests the new album took so long to come together because Berry wanted to make sure it lived up to everyone's expectations. His last studio album was ``Rock It'' in 1979.



