‘The Pulse’ preview – Harris Stowe lecture series designed to empower

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The President's Lecture Series at Harris Stowe State University continues this month with some remarkable women who are using their leadership roles to help move our country forward. This week's panel includes Michele Thornton, Senior Vice President at Black Entertainment Television; Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, former Baltimore mayor and presiding Secretary of the Democratic National Committee; and Tara Setmayer, Republican strategist. Harris Stowe President Dwaun Warmack launched the series to empower and enlighten students.