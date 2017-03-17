Monsanto buildings appear on commercial realty site; company says it’s an accident
CREVE COEUR, MO (KPLR) – Agribusiness giant Monsanto denied rumors Friday that it was selling multiple buildings at its Creve Coeur campus after the buildings were discovered on a commercial realty site.
The listing on Commercial Café shows nearly all of the buildings along Lindbergh Boulevard for sale. The buildings are separated into two groups: those on the east side of Lindbergh and buildings on the west side of the highway.
Daphne Dorsey, a Monsanto spokeswoman, said the buildings were not for sale and any listings indicating as such were incorrect.
The company issued the following statement Friday afternoon:
Monsanto has learned that several of our buildings located in St. Louis are listed on an online commercial realty website. None of our local Monsanto buildings are for sale, and therefore any online reports indicating or inferring something different about our properties should be viewed as inaccurate.
We understand from time-to-time, for informational purposes, realty websites may list properties that are not for sale. While the listings may give an initial misleading impression, there are disclaimers at the bottom of the webpages stating that the Monsanto properties are “currently off the market,” confirming that they are not for sale.