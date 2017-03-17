× Jogger hospitalized after being struck in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- An accident reconstruction team is investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown St. Louis. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street at 14th.

Police say a the victim is a white male in his 60s.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the jogger was traveling eastbound on the north side of Market when he crossed against the light into the crosswalk.

He was struck by a white Chevrolet vehicle traveling northbound on 14th Street. Police say the driver’s light was green. He stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

The jogger was unconscious after being struck. He suffered severe head trauma and a broken leg. He was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Officials say the accident happened during heavy rainfall in the area.

The jogger is in town for the NCAA Division Wrestling Championships at Scottrade Center. His family has been notified of the incident.

Police are searching for surveillance footage to confirm witness statements. No citations are expected.