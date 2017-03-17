Imo’s teaming with Stray Rescue to cover your adoption costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-How would you like to share the "square beyond compare" with a four-legged friend with hair? Imo's is teaming up with Stray Rescue of St. Louis to cover your adoption costs between now and Thursday, March 23rd.

The offer includes covering adoption fees, vaccines, spay or neutering, micro-chipping and training for one full year!

The partnership only applies to animals over the age of six months at Stray Rescue located at 2320 Pine in downtown St. Louis.

To learn more visit: http://www.strayrescue.org/