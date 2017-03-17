Community rallying to help Campbell kids after water rescue, fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI)-A mother of seven was found dead in a metro east lake. Her death is connected with a fatal fire miles away at her home.

Her children ran out of the home for help. Her youngest child was in the car in the lake and was rescued from the frigid water. The fire broke out early Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Firefighters discovered a man's body inside of the house.

Four children ran to a nearby Walmart for help.

Cristy L. Campbell lived in the house. Officials say she drove away in an SUV with her three-month-old son.

The SUV ended up partially submerged in Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois. A paramedic rescued the child.

Campbell's body was discovered in the lake a short time later.

Court records indicate Campbell and her husband had a troubled relationship, filing for divorce twice.

Glen Carbon police had been to the home 50 times in seven years, sometimes for domestic problems and 9-1-1 hangups.

Now the community is coming together to help the seven surviving children, who are now with relatives.

Fundraisers are already planned to support the children.

The Edwardsville Little Tigers football team and the Edwardsville Wrestling Club are collecting donations of clothes, shoes, toys and money for the children.

It will be held at the Tiger Country Building from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 17th.