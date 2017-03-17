Amber alert expanded for missing teen allegedly ‘groomed’ by teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has expanded an amber alert. They've issued a nationwide "be on the lookout" alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. Authorities believe Elizabeth left willingly with her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins.

"So we have issued a second nationwide BOLO so that every law enforcement agency in the country knows about this girl, knows about this man and knows about the existing Amber Alert here in Tennessee and also in Alabama. It's absolutely important that everyone in this nation know about these individuals because frankly, they could be anywhere right now." said Josh DeVine, Public Information Officer, TBI.

Police say Cummins "groomed" Elizabeth, carefully planning the disappearance. The pair is said to be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

"We amped up our language because we really need the public to realize that this young girl is in danger. Again she's 15 and he's 50. He's now facing a charge in which district attorney's confirmed her to be the victim and they're missing. They could be anywhere. We want her home, we want him in custody." said Josh DeVine, Public Information Officer, TBI.

Elizabeth Thomas has blonde hair and hazel eyes. she is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.