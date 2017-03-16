Pevely woman comes home to find naked lady on her couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEVELY, MO (KPLR) – Brianna Willey called Pevely police last Friday night when she returned home with her two young boys to find a strange woman sitting on their couch.

“I asked her who she was and why she was there and she told me her name was Catherine and she was there for the birthday party,” said Brianna Willey. “And she was definitely dressed for it.”

There was no birthday party and the woman was stripped down to her birthday suit, wearing nothing but a smile.

“I had to ask her to let me in the house and she put her clothes on backwards, then she realized her clothes were on backwards, so she proceeded to take them back off as I was standing there,” Willey said.

“Officers who later arrived on scene and placed her in custody advised that she was highly intoxicated,” said Cpl. Benjamin Litterall, Pevely Police Department.

This isn’t the first time the woman has crashed someone’s home drunk.

The woman, identified as Catherine Therrell, was charged Wednesday for crashing into another Pevely home back in February.

Pevely police said in that incident, Therrell narrowly missed hitting a mother and child sitting in the living room watching TV. Authorities said her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

Therrell was charged with driving while intoxicated persistent offender and second-degree property damage, with a $10,000 bond.

For the Willeys, the damage is all mental. Her 4 and 6 year-old boys can’t stop talking about the incident.

“Now that's all we hear about is the naked lady and including at school. School gets to hear about the naked lady too,” Willey said.