One dead in Glen Carbon house fire; multiple children safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, IL (KPLR)- One adult is dead and multiple children are safe after an overnight fire in Glen Carbon. It happened around 5:30 a.m. at a two-story home on Dogwood Lane.

The children ranged in age from infancy to teens. Police say all six children have been placed in the care of family members.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, two children sought help at a nearby Walmart.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

An infant was taken to a nearby hospital after a vehicle was found in a lake in Madison County. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Highland Silver Lake near Illinois Route 143.

A passerby saw the vehicle and immediately called for help.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the infant, whose condition is unknown at this time.

The sport-utility was pulled from the lake a short time later. Authorities are searching for the owner.

At this time it's unclear if both incidents are related.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

Related story: Person of Interest named in Glen Carbon fatal house fire