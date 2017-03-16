Infant hospitalized after vehicle goes into lake near Highland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KPLR)- Police are investigating after a vehicle went into a lake in Madison County. The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Highland Silver Lake near Illinois Route 143.

A passerby saw the vehicle and immediately called for help.

Emergency crews performed CPR on an infant, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The child's condition is unknown at the time. Officials say no one else was found in or around the vehicle.

The sport-utility was pulled from the lake a short time later. Authorities are working to confirm the vehicle's owner and the identity of the child.

Police are also investigating after one adult was pronounced dead in an overnight fire in Glen Carbon. Six children who were inside of the home at the time.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at a two-story home on Dogwood Lane.

The children, ranging in age from infancy to teens, are all safe and with family members.

It's unclear if the two early-morning incidents are related.