EMT who pulled infant from submerged car hailed as a hero

HIGHLAND, IL (KPLR) – While investigators were at the scene of a deadly house fire in Glen Carbon, other first responders headed to Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois.

Highland EMS crews were the first to arrive at the scene. A witness had reported seeing an SUV back into the lake with a woman and small child inside. One first responder did not hesitate to jump into the lake. His actions ended up saving the infant's life.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a caller reported that a car had just driven into Silver Lake around 5:30 a.m.

The sheriff said when Highland EMS arrived, paramedic Zobrist rushed into the cold water to search the vehicle. He found a three-month-old baby floating in the vehicle, with about six to eight inches of air space remaining.

The sheriff said the baby was lifeless when Zobrist pulled him from the SUV. Zobrist placed the baby on the roof of the vehicle and began CPR.

The baby was rushed to a St. Louis hospital and is expected to be survive.

In Highland, Zobrist has become the talk of the town. Residents said they’re proud to call him their hero.

About six hours later, authorities recovered the body of the child’s mother. Cristy Campbell was located about 400 feet from where the vehicle went into the lake.