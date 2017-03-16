Body found at Silver Lake in Highland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, IL (KPLR)- Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a lake in Madison County. It was discovered shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Silver Lake, along Illinois Route 143.

It's unclear if the body belongs to a man or woman.

Earlier Thursday, an infant was located inside of a vehicle that went into Highland Silver Lake as well. Emergency crews performed CPR the child, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The child's condition is still unknown.

FOX 2 will have more on this story as details become available.

Previous story: Infant hospitalized after vehicle goes into lake near Highland