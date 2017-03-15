Public input sought in solutions over narrow streets limiting access in St. John

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, MO (KPLR) – Some of the narrow, residential streets in St. John are causing problems for access and now city leaders will seek input from the community on ways to fix the problem.

"It's real dangerous because it's so tight" said resident Montae Pittmon. "If someone was to open a door or something, man it could be bad it's that tight" he said.

Most recently, that difficulty impacted first responders, responding to a fire call.

"In the process of them responding, they had difficulty making their turn onto David Avenue to respond to the fire" said St. John Police Chief and City Manager JR Morris. "In the process, they ended up clipping a parked vehicle that was there that kind of brought this issue to light" he said.

Morris says now city leaders want to work with the community to come up with possible solutions that will meet the needs of public safety and the need of homeowners.

"More people have vehicles, vehicles are larger, trash trucks and fire trucks are larger" said Morris. "We've kind of grown into this becoming a problem" he said.

One possible solution, restricting parking on one side of the street. There are already some parking restrictions to accommodate trash trucks. While the idea of restricting parking even more may not be a popular one, it may be the most feasible.

"When you have people parking on both sides of the street there it's very narrow, it's very densely populated area there's a lot of houses a lot of people have vehicles and parking is a premium" Morris said.

"It's good to be able to park in front of your house you know what I mean so I could understand that point definitely, because I wouldn't want to park my car down the street" said Pittmon.

Morris says it is very early in the process of discussing possible solutions. The first public hearing on the matter is set for April 17.