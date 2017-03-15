Police investigating shooting death of boy, 12, in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the late night shooting death of a 12 year old in South St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday (March 14) at a home on Michigan Avenue near Cherokee Street.

Police were alerted to the incident by the hospital after the child, identified as Damian Holmes, was brought in with a gun shot wound. He died at the hospital.

A source tells Fox 2, a nine-year-old boy, identified at the 12-year-old's brother, was also in the home at the time of the shooting. Police believe the nine year old boy was taken to a home on Lexington Avenue in North St. Louis following the shooting. That is where investigators picked him up to be interviewed by child advocates.

Police believe the children were home alone at the time of the shooting. Our source said police believe an adult returned to the home after the shooting and that's when the 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and the nine year old was taken to North. St. Louis.

Several adults are also being questioned about the incident.

No further details of the shooting are available at this time.

Police found guns in the house in South St. Louis but have not yet said if one of the guns found was the gun used in the fatal shooting.

Police plan to arrest both the mother and father. It is not known if they both lived in the home on Michigan Ave. but both had access to home. Police are also looking into the criminal backgrounds of both parents.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning (March 15) to determine whether the 12 year old shot himself or someone else shot him.