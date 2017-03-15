Parents of 12-year-old killed in accidental shooting charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged the parents of a 12-year-old boy who died late Tuesday night in south city.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Michigan Avenue near Cherokee Street.

Police were alerted to the incident by the hospital after the child, identified as Damian Holmes, was brought in with a gunshot wound to the head. Damian died at the hospital.

Damian’s parents, 41-year-old Donnie Holmes and 40-year-old Yolanda Jackson, were both charged with one count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Holmes was also charged two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabis below 10 grams.

Investigators determined Holmes and Jackson left two children, ages 12 and 9, home alone. A handgun, shotgun, and ammunition for both, were found in the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine if the 12-year-old shot himself or someone else shot him.