Maryville man pleads guilty to DUI in 2015 fatal crash

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – A 39-year-old Maryville, Illinois pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in an October 2015 fatal accident on Interstate 55 in Madison County.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the accident occurred October 22 around 8 p.m. at mile marker 16 on northbound I-55.

Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Samantha Miller had pulled over to the side of the road because her vehicle had broken down. She was outside the vehicle when a passing 2014 Chevy truck struck and killed her. Miller was with her three children, then ages three, six, and eight, at the time of the accident.

Illinois State Police arrested the driver of the pick-up, Steven Willis, at the scene.

Willis pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in death. He faces anywhere from three to 14 years in prison and must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.