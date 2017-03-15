Marines welcome Afghan interpreter and his family to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A warm welcome is expected at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Wednesday night for an honored guest.

U.S. military personnel are gathering at the airport to welcome to St. Louis one of their heroes.

That hero is Haseeb an Afghan interpreter and his family who arrived in St. Louis tonight to make the Gateway City their new home.

Haseeb worked closely with U.S. Marines while they were deployed in Afghanistan.

The Marines say Haseeb and his family have been in hiding in Afghanistan for three years because of the work he did.

Two local Marines, who served with Haseeb sponsored his family`s visas to the United States.

Tonight, they are here to greet the family and thank him for his service.