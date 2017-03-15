× Dog found stabbed 19 times

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A 10-year-old dog is in grave condition and fighting for its life after being stabbed 19 times and left for dead.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the female poodle mix from a church in north St. Louis County Monday. The dog had been stabbed in its neck, back, and chest, and was suffering from shock and serious blood loss.

Veterinarians at the HSMO have treated the dog with IV fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication.

The HSMO received a call Monday from a county police officer who was responding to a mental illness call at a church in north county. The dog was taken into protective custody at that time.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the dog’s owner surrendered custody of the animal to the Humane Society of Missouri.

The Animal Cruelty Task Force is continuing its investigation in the case and will deliver a report to both the St. Louis County Police Department and prosecutor’s office.