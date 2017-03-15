Conservation Connection: Confluence Trash Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Does making our area a better place sound like a great way to spend this Saturday? The annual Confluence Trash Bash is back this weekend, one of the biggest cleanup efforts in the area.

The event is this Saturday beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. To register for the event, visit GreenwayNetwork.org and follow the Confluence Trash Bash link.