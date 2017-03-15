Brutal teen fight could launch police investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - A fight recorded on a cellphone shows 25 seconds of sheer brutality.

In it, you hear an onlooker egging on a handful of teenagers throwing out punches, body slams and even the using a baseball bat to fight back.

The video is circulating at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District.

Students leaving school Wednesday tell Fox 2 that the video is causing tension among students.

Some are taking sides, while others feel the fight was racially motivated.

We showed the video to the school district, which is now taking the video to police. School authorities confirm in a statement that there was a fight on school grounds, Tuesday, in which two students were arguing over a bet. The statement goes on to say that the fight captured in the cellphone footage happened that same day, after school hours, off school property.