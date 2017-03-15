Bomb threat at Jewish center in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County police responded to a bomb threat at The J – St. Louis Wednesday morning.

The J is located off Schuetz Road near N. Lindbergh Boulevard.

According to a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the bomb scare was reported around 9 a.m. The threat was made via email.

Authorities arrived at the scene with bomb-sniffing dogs at 10 a.m. to examine the building. No one was evacuated.

In all, seven police units responded to The J: five from St. Louis County, one from St. Louis City, and one from St. Louis Airport. Four of the units had K9s with them.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived at the scene just before 10:45 a.m. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also contacted for assistance.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.