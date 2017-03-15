× Arsenal Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Schnucks Market located on Arsenal Street is voluntarily recalling approximately 265 pounds of fresh ground beef.

According to Paul Simon, a spokesman for grocery store chain, the recall was initiated after a package was returned containing pieces of a metal meat packing clip. No other stores were affected by this recall.

The recall includes ground beef labeled as “Produced Fresh on 3/13/17” or “Sell-By 03/14/17” under the following designations: Regular Ground Beef 73 Lean, Lean Ground Beef 80 Lean, Extra Lean Ground Beef 90%, Ground Sirloin, Ground Round, Ground Chuck, and Grass Fed Beef.

Any Schnucks customer who bought ground beef with the above dates can return the product for a full refund or exchange.