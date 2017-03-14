State of Emergency concert looks to empower audience to change St. Louis for the better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The hip-hop and rap artists were not revealed until after tickets went on sale. The celebration of 314 day in St. Louis included a surprise list of performers for a concert at the Chaifetz Arena Tuesday night.

314 day is a celebration of St. Louis on the date 3-14. The concert is called, “State of Emergency” because St. Louis has a host of problems that need immediate attention.

Promoter Loosecannon S.L.I.M. has been bringing the concert to St. Louis for 4 years. He started this year’s concert by selling some tickets for $3.14.

“I just wanted to create a way for the people who can’t afford to see a concert all the time, to give them a chance to see something like this,” said S.L.I.M.

The leader of the community group Better Family Life said State of Emergency is an important part of addressing community problems. He said the concert includes messages of calling on the crowd to be leaders of positive change.

“If St. Louis is to be safe, it’s this group that’s going to make it safe. It’s this hip-hop group that has the power to say the violence stops. The killing stops,” said James Clark. “There’s no police officer, there’s no pastor, there’s no law that can do it. This group holds the future of St. Louis in its hands.”