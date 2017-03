× Police: Person struck and killed by vehicle in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis police activated its accident reconstruction team to investigate a fatal accident in North St. Louis.

The accident happened in the 7500 block of North Broadway near Busche Park.

Police say the female victim died from her injuries at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

Person struck and killed tonight 7500 block of North Broadway. St Louis Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/1LXL9VF9Hi — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) March 15, 2017