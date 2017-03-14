Murder suspect charged in robbery, shooting outside Fenton Denny’s

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A St. Louis man, already in jail for murder, is facing charges in a new case, accused of shooting and robbing a 66-year-old woman outside a Denny’s restaurant in Fenton.

Last week, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 23-year-old Davontay Vastine with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action for the November 2016 robbery outside Denny’s.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, the robbery took place November 11 around 1 a.m. in front of the restaurant near Interstate 44 and Bowles.

Police said the 66-year-old victim was in the parking lot meeting her friend when a gunman, identified as Vastine, confronted her. The suspect demanded her purse. When the woman refused, the man shot her and stole her purse anyway. Workers at the Denny’s said she was a regular customer and was having breakfast and coffee with a friend before the incident occurred.

Granda said the victim’s credit card was used minutes later at a gas station on Manchester Road, when a co-defendant, identified as 25-year-old Monika Williams, attempted to buy a gift card.

Williams was eventually arrested and admitted to using the gunshot victim’s stolen credit card. She also admitted to driving to a Walgreens on Manchester Road, where a woman was robbed at gunpoint and had her purse stolen. Williams told investigators she was the only person in the vehicle that morning.

A witness told police Williams had said she was with people that morning and one of them had shot the lady outside the Denny’s, Granda said.

Williams was charged December 15, 2016 with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. She remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, Vastine was arrested earlier that month and charged with murder. The shooting took place just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 5800 block of De Giverville Avenue, located in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. In that case, police found two men with gunshot wounds: Rolando Bolden Jr. and Vastine, both 23 years of age. Bolden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vastine allegedly got into an argument with Bolden Jr. and shot him, police said. A witness then opened fire at Vastine, striking him in the shoulder, face, arm, and hand. Vastine was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators suspect Vastine and Williams may have robbed others in the Fenton/west St. Louis County area around November 11, 2016. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of the pair is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-614-8694.