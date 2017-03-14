× MoDOT to start bridge maintenance Saturday in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Maintenance crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close all but one lane of I-44/I-55 in downtown St. Louis this weekend for about one full day.

Beginning at 5 a.m., crews will restripe westbound I-44 and southbound I-55 to continue bridge renovation work. The lane closures will be between Broadway and Park.

The striping is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. Sunday, March 19. However, should the weather delay or prevent any work from being done outright, the restriping will be rescheduled from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

For more information on road closures, visit MoDOT.org.

Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic