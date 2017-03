Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO (KPLR) - The Florissant City Council voted Monday night to change its pit bull ban to include all animals.

The change comes after six months of debate and research. Owners must now register their pets and have them spayed and neutered. If not, they can face a $500 fine and other penalties.

The mayor signed the new ordinance, which takes effect immediately.