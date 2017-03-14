Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. (KPLR) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected drunk driver crash that killed the driver of an SUV and sent a passenger to the hospital.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on I-64 in St. Charles.

Troopers said, a person driving a black Dodge sedan was traveling westbound in the center lane on I-64 at a high speed, passing a trooper.

The trooper followed and activated his lights and siren.

Authorities said, that's when the driver, rear ended a Nissan Xterra causing it to flip several times.

Troopers said the person in the SUV died on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was transported to a hospital but information on injuries suffered was not immediately available.

The driver of the Dodge was also taken to the hospital.

Troopers determined that the driver of the Dodge was intoxicated.

No identities were released.