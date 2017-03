ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-Today’s Monday Mascot is a 10-month-old Shepherd mix named Marlin. He loves people and loves to play!

Last week’s Mascot Millie has been adopted!

If you want to adopt Marlin, just visit to the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org