× Gordmans files for bankruptcy, plans to liquidate

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Discount department store chain Gordmans filed for bankruptcy Monday morning and its owners announced plans to liquidate stores across the country.

In Chapter 11 papers filed in Nebraska federal court, the Omaha-based company listed a total debt of $131 million. The company also recorded losses in five of the last six business quarters.

Gordmans has six stores in the St. Louis metropolitan area: St. Charles, O’Fallon, Chesterfield, Fenton, Arnold, and Fairview Heights, Illinois. According to its website, the company operates more than 100 stores in 22 states across the country.