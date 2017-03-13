Area restaurant patrons help BackStoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - In 5, 10, 25, and 100 dollar increments, the patrons of three Saint Louis restaurants contributed a total of $120,000 to BackStoppers during the month of February.

On Monday, BackStoppers received the donation.

“The gratitude we have for the people, community that contributes to this type of event over the past seven years, particularly this year,” said Jeff Sadtler, Interim Chief West County EMS and Fire.

In February, OG Hospitality Group, owners of Corner Pub, The Shack, and Tavern Kitchen and Bar, put on its annual BackStoppers Month. During the month, staff members asked patrons to support the charity; and support it they did.

“It’s put countless kids through college, pays for the health insurance for the families, has paid off mortgages, and just untold other miscellaneous things as support for the families,” said Ron Battelle, executive director of BackStoppers

This year, OG Hospitality Group raised $120,000 for BackStoppers.

“'We have a fantastic staff that stands behind it and sells these 'BackStopper Bucks' that end up on our wall. And even more so we`re so thankful to a community that stands behind what we want to support BackStoppers,” said Brant Baldanza, OG Hospitality Management.

Since 2007, the group has raised more than $500,000 for BackStoppers.