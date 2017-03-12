MoDOT crews ready for Monday morning snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - While we're not expecting anything near a white out, the snow we get could be a factor during Monday morning's commute.

MoDOT has already treated area roads with chemicals on Saturday.

The plan is to bring in a skeleton crew at 10 pm Sunday night, with more crews coming in at 2 am. Around 200 trucks will be on stand-by for plowing and salting roads if needed.

MoDOT will be paying close attention to bridges and overpasses as temperatures drop and snow begins to fall.

Earlier tonight Fox 2 stopped at a Dierbergs and noticed they had plenty of snow melt for the purchase.

Above all MoDOT is asking motorist to slow down and let crews do their jobs.