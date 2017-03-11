While area roads are clear of snow, slick spots may exists on elevated surfaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - A snowy morning gave way to hockey fans and St. Patrick’s weekend party seekers hitting the roads for a busy weekend in Downtown St. Louis.

Drivers came from all over the area Saturday night to watch the St. Louis Blues take on the New York Islanders at Scottrade Center. The streets were clear and dry by then. But, that was not the case anywhere in the St. Louis Metro Saturday morning.

While the snow accumulated on grassy surfaces, water stood on the roads. MoDOT crews started treating Friday and achieved clear driving surfaces by Saturday morning. But MoDOT Assistant Area Engineer Arisa Prapaisilp said nighttime drivers seeing pavement, instead of snow, might lead to another problem.

“Drivers can get overly confident driving much faster than they should be,” she warned. “There's various slick spots that pop up on the elevated surfaces. So, drivers need to be aware of that."

MoDOT scheduled a skeleton crew for overnight calls to treat any leftover slick spots.

Prapaisilp also said a normal weekend would mean fewer people on the roads. Instead, a holiday weekend with St. Patrick’s parties and a Blues game was reason to stay extra vigilant.