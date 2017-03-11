Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s face challenges

(KPLR) – A new study shows more than a third of caregivers taking care of loved ones battling Alzheimer's Disease report their own health has gotten worse due to their daily responsibilities. It is a tough demanding job that can be mentally, physically and emotionally exhausting. Tonight, on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn more about the brain disorder and its impact on patients and their loved ones.