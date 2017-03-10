State Rep. Bruce Franks decides not to run for mayor

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. has changed his mind and will not run for mayor of St. Louis.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, his decision came early Friday morning, just 12 hours after the initial announcement. The Post says Franks had a change of heart about leaving his 78th District seat vacant for a prolonged period of time.

“It would be one less progressive voice in the state Legislature,” said Franks. “The people in the 78th need representation. They’ve fought too hard.”

Franks decided to run after being dissatisfied with the results of Tuesday’s St. Louis mayoral primary. Lyda Krewson beat out St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, and Alderman Antonio French.

Since the city has a near 70-year history of electing Democratic mayors, Krewson was expected to coast to victory in the April 4 general election.

Franks said he wanted Tishaura Jones to be a write-in candidate, but state law prohibits individuals who run in primaries from appearing on general election ballots as write-ins.