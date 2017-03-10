St. Louis area prepares winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI)-The approaching winter weather has many people closely watching what might be headed our way. From road crews to St Patrick`s Day activities this weekend, the impending snow and cold could have big impacts.

MoDOT as well as IDOT officials saying their crews will do pre-treat roads today ahead of the winter weather.

MoDOT says while most of tomorrow`s snow will likely melt on the roadways because of warmer pavement temperatures, there is concern about moisture on the roads re-freezing tomorrow night with the very cold temps.

Roadways aren`t the only concern. There are also several St. Patrick`s Day events tomorrow that could be affected by the snow and cold. Among them are the big run and parade downtown.

The run downtown starts at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by the big parade at noon. Both could be impacted by winter weather.

There are also other St Patrick`s Day parades and activities tomorrow in Belleville, Cottleville and Wentzville.

There could be some very cold runners and parade goers at several different locations on both sides of the river.

Organizers of the downtown St Louis run and parade say both events will go forward no matter what the weather.

MoDOT says they will have full crews in by 2 a.m. tomorrow morning ready to roll. IDOT will have its entire fleet hooked up and ready by the end of today.

The freeze warning going into effect tonight through Sunday afternoon may also prove problematic for vegetation. Experts say sensitive plants and trees may take a significant hit.

The winter weather this weekend could make for some significant issues on several different fronts