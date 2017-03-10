Orchard growers worried about early blooms with cold snap coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – The winter weather has local orchard owners worried about their apple and peach trees.

When taking on Mother Nature, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, that’s Tom Goeke’s mantra when it comes to farming.

You might know him as the tomato guy in Boshertown in St. Charles County. He also grows peaches, apples, blueberries, garlic, just to name a few more crops. But Friday’s cold snap could spell trouble.

Warm temperatures all week around 70 degrees means blooms and buds have been appearing all over the St. Louis region. Farmers and growers said that’s about four weeks earlier than normal.

But temperatures are expected to drop below freezing; snow overnight means trouble for Goeke and many growers in the region with peaches.

Goeke said he’ll stay up all night monitoring the temperatures and even spraying water to try and save his crops.