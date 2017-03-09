Surprise from overseas – Father returns home from service abroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, IL (KPLR) – A surprise homecoming from overseas; an Air Force colonel’s early arrival gives his family a moment they will always remember.

The surprise actually happened twice: once for Col. Brian Lindsey’s two younger kids and then at his eldest son’s lacrosse game.

Lindsey had spent the last six months deployed in Kuwait. On Thursday night, he got the chance to surprise two of his kids at his youngest son’s band concert. But he didn’t stop there.

Lindsey ran onto the field before his oldest son’s first lacrosse game of the season, shouted his son’s name, and gave him a big hug.

This was Lindsey’s sixth deployment, but he said it was the first time he’s pulled off a surprise like this.

“I’ve never really had that chance before,” he said. “It was awesome.”