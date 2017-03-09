St. Louis organization helps women entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KPLR) -- Wednesday was International Women's Day and News 11 interviewed Jennifer Ehlen, founder and CEO of Brazen.

Brazen helps growth-seeking women entrepreneurs advance their businesses to create economic prosperity. It offers continuous, immersive programming that fosters connections for women-owned businesses to existing resources – and to each other.

The highly customized, hyper-niche programming is both affordable and accessible for the individual female president, founder or CEO.

Formerly known as the Prosper Institute, Ehlen says the re-brand to "Brazen," better captures the spirit of the organization encouraging women entrepreneurs to Be Brazen

For more information, visit http://www.BrazenGlobal.com.