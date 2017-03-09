SSM Health Medical Minute: Overweight kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The percentage of children with obesity in the United States has more than tripled since the 1970s. What can parents do to ensure their kids maintain a healthy weight? KPLR 11 talked to Dr. Jeffrey Teckman, SLUCare Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital about the Weigh of Life program, designed just for kids struggling with weight.

It’s a team approach, incorporating not just the children, but their parents, friends and siblings so each child has a support system to make sure they can adopt a new lifestyle for the long term. Children get help from dieticians, help with recipe building, shopping for groceries, exercise programs children can do with their family and friends and much more.

