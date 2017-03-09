Soulard to have 16 new security cameras by fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- More than a dozen new security cameras are coming to Soulard to help increase security and cut down on crime. Nearly $200,000 was raised from different sources to make the cameras a reality.

Many cameras are already up in the Soulard area.

The difference is the cameras up now in Soulard are all privately owned. They are being installed in conjunction with St. Louis Police and will be linked in with the Real Time Crime Center downtown at Police Headquarters.

The project called the Soulard Camera System will be officially announced this afternoon at Police Headquarters.

A total of 16 new security cameras should be installed in Soulard by this fall, possibly earlier. The new program will include different kinds of cameras.

Some will be obvious; others will be less conspicuous; and some will be able to recognize license plates.

The project kicked off with a $23,000 community improvement grant from the Mardi Gras Foundation. The grant came through proceeds from last year`s Mayor`s Ball. That grant was part of $85,000 raised by the community for the cameras.

Another $110,000 was contributed by capital improvement funds from the office of Seventh Ward Alderman Jack Coatar. Coatar is slated to be downtown at Police Headquarters this afternoon for the official announcement about the cameras.

Police Chief Sam Dotson, the Mardi Gras Foundation and others will also be on hand.

This project has been in the works for almost a year and that the cameras will remain in Soulard year round not just during big events like Mardi Gras.