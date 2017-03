ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – James Bommarito, the son of Tony’s restaurant owner Vincent Bommarito, has been charged with assault and armed criminal action in a December shooting outside the Eat Right diner.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report police say he shot Anthony Bertoglio after a dispute in the diner’s parking lot.

Last month Bertoglio sued Bommarito in civil court.

Bommarito told the Post, he shot in self-defense.