Double shooting leaves one dead in West End

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening just after 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards.

The first victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a man in his early 40s, was shot in the thigh.

