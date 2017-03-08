Thieves break into Festus pharmacy twice in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, MO (KPLR) - Festus police are trying to find the culprits in a case where a pharmacy was hit not once but twice in the last two weeks.

It all happened early Tuesday morning. That’s when police say three people broke into the Prescriptions Plus Pharmacy on Gannon Drive. The thieves took nearly $40,000 worth of drugs. The suspects boldly backed a truck up to the front door and used a tool to pry it open.

The thieves were in an out in of the store in less than a minute. Now police chief Tim Lewis says they need to find out who`s committing these crimes and they're asking the public for help.

"The impact on them is terrible financially. They've lost thousands of dollars of inventory. They have to pay for that. They have to pay for a door and worry that someone is going to break in every night. They took opioids and schedule 1 narcotics. They knew exactly what they were looking for," said Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis.

The same scenario played out last month someone broke into the pharmacy using the same method. Police believe at least one of the suspects was involved in the previous robbery. Nearly $30,000 in drugs were taken in that heist.

"One of the guys wore a Dallas Cowboys jersey and stonewashed jeans--shredded. He wore the same thing in both burglaries,” Lewis said.