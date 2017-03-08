Questions raised over qualifications of new St. Louis County Auditor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) - A big flare up on the St. Louis County Council over the newly hired County Auditor.

Some council members say he's not qualified for the job. The County Counselor has agreed to investigate to see if he meets the requirement in the County Charter that the Auditor have at least 5 years of accounting experience.

The position pay $87,000.

Council Chairman Sam Page recommended the person be hired and got the majority on the council to vote to give him the job.

But council members Colleen Wasinger, and Mark Harder says the new Auditor doesn't meet the requirement.

Chairman Page wasn't available for comment.

But we talked to anther councilmember who voted for the hire who said there was nothing wrong with the Auditors qualifications.

He wouldn't say what those qualifications were and would not provide us with a resume, saying that record was closed.